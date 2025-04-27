Kane Williamson praises Babar Azam’s batting and tackles T20 criticism

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently shared his admiration for Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam. Having faced Pakistan often, Williamson called Babar “an amazing player” and praised his elegant batting style.

Williamson also addressed ongoing debates about Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s strike rates in T20 cricket. He emphasized that in modern T20 cricket, adapting to the team’s needs is crucial, whether it’s playing aggressively or conservatively.

He explained that the primary goal is always to win games for the team, regardless of the strike rate. Williamson believes flexibility and understanding one’s role are vital for team success in varying match situations.

Additionally, Williamson highlighted Pakistan’s fast bowling strength, particularly praising Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf for their excellent performances over the years. He noted that Pakistan’s depth in fast bowling continues to be a major asset.