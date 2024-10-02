SC rejects PTI’s objection on bench formation

The Supreme Court of Pakistan turned into a battleground of high drama on Wednesday as tensions flared during the hearing of a review petition challenging the interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution.

The petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saw fireworks erupt when Mustafin Kazmi, a PTI representative, clashed with the Chief Justice. The situation escalated quickly, leading the Chief Justice to order Kazmi’s removal from the courtroom. “Call the police and get this guy out,” the Chief Justice commanded, as Kazmi’s defiance hit a boiling point.

But Kazmi didn’t back down quietly. As he was being escorted out, he fired a parting shot that sent shockwaves through the courtroom: “There are 500 lawyers outside, let’s see how the decision comes against us.” His words hung in the air, adding a fresh layer of intensity to the already charged atmosphere.

In another twist, PTI’s legal heavyweight, Barrister Ali Zafar, didn’t shy away from confrontation either. He objected to the very formation of the Supreme Court bench, claiming it was “illegal” and pushing for a ruling on the bench’s legitimacy before even addressing the merits of the case. “This bench is not legal,” Zafar argued, questioning whether the court had properly notified the involved parties.

Despite his objections, the bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was unmoved. After a heated deliberation, the SC judges unanimously shot down Zafar’s objection. “Your objection to object is unanimously denied,” they declared, keeping the courtroom on edge.

Barrister Zafar, unflinching, also took aim at Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, accusing him of withholding information from the bench. Zafar requested to read a letter by Justice Shah, but the Chief Justice quickly interjected, asking Zafar if he intended to embarrass the judges in court. “If you read that letter, you must also read the reply,” the Chief Justice retorted.

The tension-filled hearing had it all: fiery exchanges, courtroom drama, and a palpable sense of a legal battle far from over. PTI’s fight for justice continues—but so do the fiery challenges to Pakistan’s highest judicial body.