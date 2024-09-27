Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces in Pakistan have killed eight terrorists in a successful operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Wednesday.

The intelligence-based operation took place in the Razmak area on the night between September 25 and 26, following reports of terrorists present in the area.

According to ISPR, a heavy exchange of fire ensued between security forces and the terrorists during the operation, resulting in the deaths of eight members of the Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK), also known as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the scene.

The military added that the terrorists, referred to as Khawarij, were involved in various activities targeting security forces, as well as the killings of civilians.

Separately, at least one person was killed and 18 sustained injuries in an explosion inside a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkwa’s Swabi district, Commissioner Mardan Division Javed Marwat said on Thursday.

As per an initial report received by the Central Police Office, the explosion apparently occurred “due to a short circuit” inside a depot on the first floor of the police station.

Rescue and firefighting teams rushed to the scene immediately and started shifting the wounded cops to the Bacha Khan Medical where emergency has been imposed.

The power blast affected the building which caught fire, however, it was doused following an immediate response from firefighting teams.

According to rescue officials, 15 wounded policemen have been shifted to the hospital.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and ordered the inspector general and chief secretary to immediately reach the Swabi police station.

He also ordered them to present a report after ascertaining the genre of the explosion. He also asked authorities to ensure timely medical assistance to the injured.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haroon Rashid told the media that 33 wounded persons were shifted to different hospitals. He added that nature of the explosion was being ascertained.

Dr Asif, medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, confirmed that 26 injured have been brought to the DHQ hospital. Subsequently, BKMC spokesperson Raham Khan said that eight injured persons were receiving medical treatment at the health facility.