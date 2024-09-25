Tatum hungry for more after breakthrough Celtics success

Jayson Tatum said Tuesday the Boston Celtics are hungry for more titles as they prepare to launch the defense of their NBA crown when the new season tips off next month.

After years of agonizing near-misses and playoff disappointments, Tatum and the Celtics ended a 16-year title drought in June to claim a record-breaking 18th NBA championship.

Tatum told reporters at the Celtics media day on Tuesday he hoped Boston’s victory last season was only the beginning of a new era of success for the team.

“It was never just about just trying to win one right?” Tatum said.

“Now you get to be at least in the same room with the other Celtics, great teams, the other great players.

“All the guys that I looked up to growing up, at least won one championship. So now it’s just a conversation of how great are you trying to be? What tier you’re trying to be mentioned in when it’s all said and done?”

Tatum, a member of the USA’s gold-medal winning squad at the Paris Olympics, added that heading into the new season as NBA champions was a “different” feeling.

“It does feel different being up here as a champion and knowing what it takes, and wanting to be on the top of the mountain as many times as you can,” he added.

“The important thing is being proud of what we did last season and last year was amazing. We were an incredible team, and we made history.”