Pakistan seeks Chinese partnership at Xi’an moot

Pakistan gets ample opportunities at the 8th Silk Road International Exposition held in Xi’an conference seeking Chinese partnership.

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company signed a MoU with Chinese company CCDC for exploration of shale and tight gas potential in Pakistan. Both sides reached the agreement at 8th Silk Road International Exposition held in Xi’an, China from September 20-24, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday. Pakistan was the guest country at this year’s Expo. Minister of Petroleum, along with leading petroleum companies attended the event and introduced investment opportunities in Pakistan, seeking partnership. At the 8th Silk Road International Exposition, China has witnessed record-number participation from the international community, demonstrating the magnetism of China’s opportunities.

Country- and sector-specific pavilions and booths had been set up by 73 international business associations and enterprises from 41 countries on five continents as well as overseas Chinese businessmen, registering new highs in the number of participating countries and the variety of products on display. Apart from expanding market opportunities, international enterprises also come for investment and joint ventures. It is learned that a total of 62 international exhibitors from 28 countries and international organizations, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Pakistan, Russia, and South Korea, went to the sector-specific exhibition areas in batches in search of opportunities of cooperation.

Navruz Zaripov, Head of Investment and Trade for the Government of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, emphasized that China’s industrial upgrades serve as a key attraction for international businesses. During the Exposition period, a new trans-Caspian route of the China-Europe Railway Express was launched, connecting Xi’an with countries around the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, opening new avenues for regional countries to share the dividend of China’s development.