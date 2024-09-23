International day of Sign languages observed

The International Day of Sign Languages is being celebrated globally on Monday to raise awareness about the importance of sign language and advocate for the cultural identity of the deaf community.

The United Nations General Assembly established the day in 2018 to promote and protect the rights of people with hearing impairments.

This year’s theme, ‘Sign up for Sign Language Rights,’ urges world leaders to officially recognize and promote sign language rights within their respective countries.

The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) has called on government officials to sign this year’s theme in their national sign languages as a show of support for the deaf community.

The WFD, which represents around 70 million deaf people globally through its 135 national associations, proposed the creation of the International Day of Sign Languages.