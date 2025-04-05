Pakistan navy ship ASLAT conducts counter-piracy patrols in Arabian sea

Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT recently conducted counter-piracy patrols in the Arabian Sea. The operations took place off the east coast of Somalia. This initiative supports the efforts of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151). Their goal is to enhance safety in this critical maritime region.

In a statement, the Directorate General Public Relations of the Pakistan Navy highlighted CTF-151’s proactive measures. They emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance against piracy threats. The focus areas include the Gulf of Aden and the vicinity of the Socotra Gap. This strategy aims to deter piracy, armed robbery, and other illegal activities.

The press release underlined the mission’s goal to protect vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs). By securing these routes, the Pakistan Navy contributes to global maritime security. This ensures safe passage for maritime trade in and around the region.

Moreover, the deployment of PNS ASLAT shows Pakistan Navy’s strong commitment to combat piracy. It reflects their determination to protect maritime commons and ensure the free flow of trade. As such, these patrols play a crucial role in maintaining regional stability and security.