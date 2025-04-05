Major relief announcement expected from Prime Minister: Uzma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bokhari has announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon unveil another significant relief package for citizens. During a press conference in Lahore, she highlighted the government’s efforts to provide economic stability and public relief. She stated that after Eidul Fitr, the Prime Minister will announce a reduction in electricity prices, which will benefit the public in the hot summer months.

Bokhari criticized opposition members for opposing public relief due to their vested interests in independent power producers and power companies. She further explained that the Ramadan utility markets saved citizens Rs1.11 billion, with around 28,000 people receiving goods worth Rs30 million through free home delivery. The government plans to establish 13 new utility markets by August and convert existing ones to solar energy.

Additionally, the provincial minister mentioned that Rs1 billion was allocated to provide jobs for 100,000 people. She also discussed the government’s commitment to cleanliness, medicine availability, and job creation. In light of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s alleged corruption, she pointed out important issues in health, education, and infrastructure, urging the opposition to take responsibility.

Bokhari concluded by discussing environmental concerns in theatres and stating that discussions with the Chief Minister are underway. She expressed her frustration over attempts to blackmail her regarding these issues. The Prime Minister’s recent announcement of a Rs7.41 per unit reduction in electricity prices for domestic consumers was also noted, which is part of ongoing efforts to provide economic relief to Pakistanis.