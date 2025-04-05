Riffat Mukhtar and Waqar Syed appointed to strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity and investigation efforts

On April 5, 2025, the federal government of Pakistan announced the appointments of Riffat Mukhtar Raja as the new Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Waqar-ud-Din Syed as the first Director General of the newly established National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). These appointments were confirmed through a formal notification from the Establishment Division.

Riffat Mukhtar, a senior police officer with a Grade-21 ranking in the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), previously served as the inspector general of the National Highway & Motorway Police and has also held the position of Sindh police chief. His extensive experience in law enforcement positions him to lead the FIA at a crucial juncture in the country’s investigative landscape.

Waqar-ud-Din Syed, a Grade-20 officer, comes to the NCCIA after serving as the director of the FIA Cybercrime Circle. Recognized for his contributions to combating online crime, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. These leadership appointments underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing investigative capabilities and strengthening cybersecurity measures in response to rising threats in these areas.