Parliament’s rights can’t be snatched, asserts PA speaker

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan asserted that no one would be allowed to take away Parliament’s rights.

He emphasised that legislation was Parliament’s right and the constitutional amendment were always passed after thorough debate on it.

We had witnessed such judgments where judges directed us to pass this or that law. The court couldn’t dictate Parliament to pass laws as per its choice and decisions must be made according to law, Malik Ahmad stated.

Speaker added that the law had mandated how the Parliament, the Election Commission and Supreme Court must work in their jurisdiction.

“We must play our role to strengthen the Parliament and constitution,” the speaker stressed.

The Punjab Assembly speaker reiterated that the National Assembly passed the new act in the wake of issues related to party affiliation and floor crossing.

He demanded opposition including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party play its pivotal role for protection of the constitution and national interests, saying dialogue was a resolution of every issue.