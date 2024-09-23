Weaponising Religion

“It is preferable if you don’t write about religion in Pakistan.” The number of times I have come across this statement from my instructors and advisors is problematic at this point. Needless to say, the narrative painted by these Islamist extremists within our country has caused everyone to submit and refrain from questioning the legitimacy of their authority (if any?).

This fear has then further fed their ability to presume a moral authority and use ways they deem fit to discipline everyone who doesn’t follow the correct Islam (their Islam). This was seen in the form of hate crimes against Christians in Karachi, the Shia genocide in Parachinar and recently in Dr Shahnawaz’s extrajudicial murder.

Dr Shahnawaz’s murder is an event that perhaps could be isolated from the debate about the efficacy of blasphemy laws within Pakistan since the Sindh police did not feel the need to apply the law at all. The accused was never arrested, despite being charged under section 295(c), nor ensured a right to free trial. Instead, he was murdered and the deceased’s family was chased by a mob, with the corpse ultimately being burned in Janhero.

The magnitude of the problems associated with the radicalization of religion is evident from the fact that the police – despite being part of the criminal justice system – were able to use religion as a justification to override the judicial process and take matters into their own hands.

The “Us vs Them” mindset is so ingrained in the locals that they were able to turn a literal murderer into a courageous, celebrated hero.

And religion, because it appeals to the emotional sentiments of the majority sunni-muslim population in Pakistan, allows these people to bypass accountability. Thus, this event is reflective of many other deep-rooted problems within our society such as extra-judicial killings and the rampant spread of extremist Islamic ideologies.

But this is not the end of the story; there’s another Pakistani plot twist. If the situation was not already bad enough and a complete disgrace to the law, the Sindh police “held a literal celebration in honour of DIG Javed Jiskani” who along with some other policemen was involved in the murder, as reported by The Pakistani Civilian. “Pakistan’s People’s Party MNA Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani visited the DIG to congratulate him” and right wing Islamic extremists showered him with flowers. Let that sink in. The “Us vs. Them” mindset is so ingrained in the locals that they were able to turn a literal murderer into a courageous, celebrated hero. Although the Sindh Human Rights Commission has launched an inquiry and the Sindh government has suspended Mirpurkhas DIG Javed Soonharo Jiskani, SSP Chaudhry Arshad, and other officials for mishandling a blasphemy case, the core issue remains unchanged.

The pattern persists in the glorification of violence against minorities, lack of tolerance, and actions taken purely for their optical value. Because had they cared about religion, registering a complaint would have been sufficient. However, no one is willing to acknowledge the fact that these right wing Islamic extremists have continued to weaponize religion and accumulate unchecked power. It is these very optics that render us powerless and make us turn a blind eye to their actions because what they are doing is supposedly for the “cause of Islam” and the preservation of its principles.

Justice will only be served when those who undermine the law face legal consequences for their actions and the blind loyalty of the public is challenged – a loyalty that, to date, has protected them from legal repercussions and punishment.

The writer is a law student at Lahore University of Management Sciences.