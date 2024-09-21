UN Peace Day: World’s first Peace Repository to be set up in Pakistan

Coinciding with the 25th observance of World Peace Day, and the conjoint Postdoctoral Appreciation Week celebrations of National Postdoctoral Association (USA) and Asia-Oceania Postdoctoral Academia (AOPDA), a unanimous proclamation revealed the world’s first digital repository for peace studies would to be established in Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Lt. Col. (retd) Azhar Saleem, spokesperson for AOPDA in Pakistan, here on Saturday. The press release said that on the World Peace Day 2024, Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi presented a manifesto, based upon the concept of multilateralism. Titled ‘Deca-Archic Manifesto of World Peace’, the document is primed for the postdoctoral institutional fora of the world, as well as the UN related bodies and global hierarchies.

Prof. Aurangzeb Hafi is a multidisciplinary scientist and currently engaged as the P.I. [Principal Investigator] for post-doctoral research works at the Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA). His three scientific research works were shortlisted by an international organisation, Impact Hallmarks, for the prestigious title of the ‘Person/ Object of the Decade’. These works included (a) scientific phenomenon Magneto-Hydro-Tropism (MHT), (b) IRT Model of Terato-kinetics, and (c) COVID-19 risk reduction annotation broadsheet schematic overview.

His scientific revelations were included in the list of 20 most impactful persons/ works of the decade, shortlisted from among 1.6 million entries from across 190 countries of the world through well-defined criteria.