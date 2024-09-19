Chinese company inks agreement for NEVs’ charging stations

Chinese company “ADM Group” has signed an agreement with two local Pakistani investment companies to build charging stations for New Electric Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan.

According to the agreement, 3000 charging stations will be built across the country with an investment of 90 million dollars in the first phase.

A signature ceremony was held in Lahore where representative delegation of the Chinese investor group ADM met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

ADM Group CEO Yasir Bhambani, Malik Enterprises CEO Malik Khuda Bakhsh and Indus Valley Chairman Rana Irfan Hameed signed the agreement.

Consul General Shehzad Ahmed Khan from Shanghai participated in the event through video link.

A PIB official told Gwadar Pro that in the second phase, an investment of 250 million dollars would be made to set up an assembly and manufacturing plant for electric motor vehicles.