Court extends bail for PTI’s Aliyah Hamza

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliyah Hamza until September 23, in a case filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for a controversial tweet. The extension was granted during a hearing presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka. Aliyah Hamza, along with her legal team, appeared in court, where her lawyers requested additional time to prepare for the final arguments. They asked the court to set the next hearing for the following week, assuring that arguments on the bail application would be presented then. The court accepted the request and adjourned the proceedings, extending Aliyah Hamza’s interim bail until September 23. The case revolves around a tweet that was deemed controversial, leading to charges under the Peca Act. The PTI leader has maintained her innocence, and the legal battle continues as her defense team prepares its final arguments. Last month, ex-MNA Aliya Hamza was released from Gujranwala Jail after her release orders were submitted. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered law enforcement agencies not to arrest Aliyah Hamza, in any new cases without the court’s permission until August 29. LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by Hamza Jameel, Aliya Hamza’s husband, who sought protective bail to prevent further arrests in cases she was unaware of. The court also requested a report from the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan by the next hearing date, detailing any First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against Aliya. Aliya Hamza has been accused of involvement in activities such as anarchy, chaos, and arson, linked to the May 9 riots following the arrest of PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan. Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja till Monday. As per details, Raja, who serves as the secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had filed a petition in the court, alleging that cases were being registered against him on political grounds. He had also complained that details of the cases and inquiries against him were not being provided. At this the court directed to provide details of the cases and inquiries against the PTI leader. The court has sought a response from the Punjab government and other parties in the case. It is important to note here that earlier PTI moved Lahore High Court against arrests ahead of party rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore. The plea seeking protection against the arrests of its workers and leaders ahead of its rally scheduled for September 21 was filed by Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani. The plea stated that the police are arresting party members in Punjab, violating their constitutional right to organize rally. The petitioners requested the court to order the authorities to stop the arrests and allow the rally to take place peacefully. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scheduled to hold a rally in Lahore on September 21.