Shattering Patriarchy

Women’s protection in Pakistan remains a critical issue, shaped by deep-seated patriarchal beliefs and a misogynistic social structure. In this system, men often assert their dominance over women through violence, particularly when seeking revenge or to satisfy their desires. This is an alarming reality, where women’s bodies are treated as battlegrounds for so-called moral values, and men feel justified in taking violent actions in the name of safeguarding their honour.

The question arises: where are the protectors of these moral values when the very anger and violence they claim to defend are rooted in the objectification and oppression of women? How do these ethical leaders justify the widespread silence that surrounds the violence inflicted upon women? The statistics paint a grim picture – rape cases in Pakistan are reported at less than 3%, and even these few cases often remain shrouded in secrecy due to societal taboos and victim blaming. In a society that is so usually divided, it seems that one thing unites many men – the practice of intruding on women’s freedoms and confining them to the restrictive boundaries of a patriarchal system.

Moreover, a feminist political and gender analysis illustrates that violence against women is not just an isolated phenomenon but a systemic issue that has been socialized into the fabric of society. Men are often taught to assert control and dominance over women through violent means. The country we live in has made significant strides in addressing many challenges, but when it comes to women’s rights and protection, the journey has been slow and painful. Since the inception of Pakistan, women have fought tirelessly for their rights, yet they remain subject to systemic gender inequality, and the end of this struggle is not yet in sight.

In the face of such widespread violence, advocacy for self-defence and education becomes increasingly important.

One of the most egregious forms of violence against women is so-called “honour” killings, where women are murdered in the name of protecting a family’s prestige. Such acts are often condoned or justified within certain segments of society, perpetuating the cycle of violence. According to alarming estimates by the World Health Organization, one in three women worldwide has been subjected to physical or sexual violence. In Pakistan, the 2004 Gender Gap Report revealed a gender disparity of 68.51%, and as per the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), it could take over 134 years to close this gap.

The statistics are equally distressing when it comes to domestic violence. According to HRCP’s 2020 report, over 90% of women in Pakistan have faced some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. The intertwined issues of poverty, illiteracy, and violence create a vicious cycle that drags women down into a spiral of brutality and harassment. This violence not only affects their physical well-being but also takes a severe toll on their mental, reproductive, and sexual health.

How long will women be expected to tolerate this systemic control? How long will women be subjected to violence within their communities, families, and society at large? Each year, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women passes with rhetoric and campaigns, yet the grim reality prevails. The question remains: when will we see real change?

Even more distressing is the recent incident involving five underage schoolgirls being raped in their school in Gujranwala. This horrifying event serves as a stark reminder that despite the 2021 National Policy on Women’s Protection, implementation remains a significant challenge. The failure to effectively put this policy into practice leaves countless women and girls vulnerable to violence and exploitation.

In the face of such widespread violence, advocacy for self-defence and education becomes increasingly important. Women and girls must be empowered to defend themselves and take a stand against violence. When someone violates your dignity, do not let it slide. If they try again, hit back twice as hard. Show them your strength and make them regret underestimating you. Violence against women is not only a women’s issue-it is a societal issue. It is time for both men and women to act as catalysts for change, advocating for policies and practices that protect women and ensure justice is served for perpetrators of violence.

Women’s protection in Pakistan is a deeply rooted issue that requires a multifaceted approach. Beyond policy, we need societal change-an end to the patriarchal mindset that fuels violence, and a collective effort to safeguard the rights and dignity of women. Only then can we hope to create a society where women are truly free, safe, and respected.

The writer is a freelance columnist.