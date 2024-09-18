Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, September 19, 2024


Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal wins bronze at Snooker World Cup

Agencies

Michael Georgiou of Cyprus outplayed Asjad in the semifinals of the championship by 5-4 (85(85)-0, 80(74)-0, 35-64, 15-62, 24-78, 73-36, 11-74, 76-65(65), 51-08). Earlier in the quarterfinals Asjad beat Gao Yang of China by 4-3 (76-0, 25-64, 0-135(135), 81(76)-34, 65-64, 50(50)-69(69), 69-50) while Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran defeated Pakistan’s Awais Muneer by 4-2 (68-60, 66(58)-64(55), 8-78, 37-65, 66(53)-23, 111(65)-09). The final of the mega event will be played between Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran and Michael Georgiou of Cyprus.

Submit a Comment