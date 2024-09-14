Leather, shoe merchants back PPP alliance

The Leather and Shoe Merchants Association have expressed complete and unconditional confidence in PIAF (Anjum Nisar Group), announcing their support for the Piaf Pioneer Progressive Alliance (PPPA) for the upcoming LCCI elections.

In presence of print and electronic media at office of PIAF the Leather and Shoe Merchants Association President Mehmoodul Hasan, General Secretary Fazeel Saqib and Artificial Leather Manufacturers and Traders office-bearers held a meeting with the PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol. The meeting was also attended by the Chamberlain Road Traders President Abid Saeed Pal and Vice President Fazal Javed, besides the representatives of Cooper Road, Biden Road, Bilal Ganj and other adjacent markets.

Speaking to the delegation, Mian Najam Nisar and Fahimur Rehman Saigol said that the service of traders from the platform of PIAF has been going on for the past 52 years and the presence of a large number of traders and industrialists in every event is the proof in this regard. It shows that PIAF is not just a show but a name of service to the business community and the voters of Lahore Chamber make the Alliance successful.

PIAF Patron-in-Chief Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman PIAF Fahimur Rahman, Muhammad Ali Mian, Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice Chairman PIAF Nasrullah Mughal, Vice Chairman Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and others participated. PIAF Fahimur Rahman Saigol, addressing the meeting, said that PIAF has an excellent record of 22 years of service to the business community because PIAF brings qualified and working people to Lahore to advocate for the business community.