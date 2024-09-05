Beauden, Perenara benched as All Blacks make five changes

Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara were benched as New Zealand made five changes Thursday to their starting line-up for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against South Africa.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson reacted to last weekend’s 31-27 defeat in Johannesburg by bringing in Cortez Ratima for Perenara at scrum-half and moving Will Jordan to full-back in place of Barrett for the second match against the Springboks in Cape Town.

“TJ and Beauden will add significant experience and leadership when they run out and the 23 selected will put in a performance our fans both here and at home in New Zealand will be proud of,” Robertson said.

Veteran pair Perenara and Barrett have played more than 200 games for New Zealand between them.

Ratima, 23, will win his fourth cap after making his debut against England in July.

Barnstorming loose forward Wallace Sititi, 21, will make his first start to replace Ethan Blackadder, who has a hamstring injury. Wings Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece replace Jordan and Caleb Clarke, who has a back injury, respectively.