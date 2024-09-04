Detained terrorist confesses to training in Afghanistan

A militant belonging to outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Rooh Ullah, has revealed that suicide bombers were administered injections to desensitise them two days before their departure for the terror attacks. In a video statement, the detained terrorist made revelations about his and other suicide bombers’ training in a seminary in Afghanistan and how they infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border via facilitators. Noor was caught by security forces who along with other suicide bombers illegally crossed the Afghan border to enter Pakistan to carry out bombings in a cantonment area. However, the terror plot was foiled by security personnel via timely action. The terrorist, in his statement, said that he was a student of a seminary – Tarteel-ul-Quran – in Tortam village in Afghanistan’s Dangam for one year. He said that the seminary gives training to suicide bombers and he also received training for 10 days. Molvi Sibghatullah along with Farooq and Zakir taught them about suicide bombings in the seminary, said Noor. He also revealed that injections were administered to the attackers two days before their departure [for the missions] to numb them, after which they could no longer comprehend what was happening around them. After the completion of their training, Noor along with four others were transported to Batish village of Nari district in a green-coloured vehicle and later they started travelling to the Afghan border. He said that a facilitator namely Jawad received the group of suicide bombers who helped them to enter Pakistani territory and after that, responsibility for the group’s next destination was handed over to another man – Sajjad. According to the arrested terrorist, two suicide bombers including Sajid and Abid were separated from them and Sajjad took him to a mosque. The handler had instructed him to meet another person Suleman on a bridge. After travelling for one hour, they reached a tunnel where he and Suleman separated again. Noor said that Suleman had asked him to receive a suicide vest from Jameel who would also guide him about carrying out an attack in a cantonment area. He further said that he was given directions to ride a truck but he was immediately arrested by security forces after entering the vehicle.