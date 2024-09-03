‘Mirzapur’ Season 4 confirmed

‘Mirzapur’, the crime thriller that has captivated audiences worldwide, is officially returning for a fourth season.

Following the tremendous success of Season 3, Prime Video and Excel Media and Entertainment have confirmed that they are already working on the highly anticipated next instalment of the series. With the recent release of the ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 bonus episode, speculation about what’s to come is at an all-time high.

The announcement of Season 4 development comes as no surprise, given the overwhelming response to Season 3. Nikhil Madhok, head of India Originals at Prime Video, emphasised the show’s impact, stating, “The third season of Mirzapur has shattered all previous records, including those set by Season 2. This success highlights the deep connection audiences have with the show’s characters.” Ritesh Sidhwani, producer at Excel Media and Entertainment, echoed this sentiment, expressing his gratitude: “The response from the audiences has been incredible. It’s their love and support from the very beginning that has turned Mirzapur into a global phenomenon.”

While the exact release date for ‘Mirzapur’ Season 4 remains unconfirmed, it is speculated that the new season may not arrive until late 2025 or early 2026. The release schedule for previous seasons has been somewhat unpredictable, with significant gaps between them. Fans waited nearly four years between Season 2, which aired in October 2020 and Season 3, released in July 2024. Given this pattern, a 2025 release might be unlikely, but creators Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna could still surprise viewers.

Fans can expect the return of key characters central to the ‘Mirzapur’ narrative. Pankaj Tripathi will reprise his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, the formidable leader of Mirzapur’s criminal underworld. Ali Fazal will return as Guddu Pandit, whose quest for power and revenge has been a driving force in the series. Other returning cast members include:

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta

Vijay Varma as Shatrughan Tyagi

Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav

While specific plot details for Season 4 are still under wraps, it’s clear that the power struggles and shifting alliances in ‘Mirzapur’ will continue to intensify. Guddu Pandit’s miraculous survival and Kaleen Bhaiya’s enduring influence suggest that their paths will collide in new and unexpected ways.

The series will likely continue to explore the criminal underworld and the complex power dynamics in northern India, themes that have been key to its success. A few days ago, the creators of the popular gangster drama ‘Mirzapur 3’ released a bonus episode on August 30, two months after the season premiered on Prime Video. Marketed as a special return of Munna Bhaiya, portrayed by Divyendu Sharma, the episode instead features a collection of deleted scenes from the third season.

The bonus episode opens with Munna Tripathi addressing the fan demand for his return. My exit caused quite a stir. I’ve heard that our loyal fans missed me a lot. Honestly, I missed you all too. Loyalty is paramount to me and your unwavering support deserves a reward,” he says. He then reveals that the episode showcases deleted scenes from ‘Mirzapur 3’.