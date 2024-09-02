Shanghai showcases Pakistani textile excellence

Pakistani Exporters showcased diverse Textile Offerings at Intertextile Shanghai Autumn Edition, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Kohinoor Mills Ltd, put on display its diverse range of fabrics at the expo that held from August 27 to 29. This was its fifth consecutive appearance at the exhibition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the global market.

The Pakistani exhibitor specialises in a wide range of textiles including cotton, polyester, spandex blends, special fibers, linen, modal and more.

At the fair, the company highlighted its innovative cotton and cotton-spandex blends, which are mixed with polyester for enhanced performance and recycled cotton for eco-friendliness.

These products have garnered attention from buyers worldwide, with China being a key market for the company’s fabrics.

Amidst a sea of international exhibitors, the Pakistani company stood out as one of the many Pakistani participants who have made Intertextile Shanghai their go-to platform for showcasing their offerings.

Now in its 30th year, the exhibition has become the largest of its kind, drawing nearly 4,000 participants from 26 countries and regions to its 240,000-square-meter venue for this edition.

“We are proud to be back at Intertextile Shanghai, joining fellow Pakistani exhibitors in showcasing the best of Pakistani textiles,” said assistant manager marketing from Kohinoor Mills. “This fair is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with buyers from around the world and introduce our latest fabrics.”

The company’s Spring Edition experience, which saw sales reach $1 million, set high expectations for the Autumn Edition. Meanwhile, the company remained optimistic about the potential for growth and networking opportunities presented by the fair.

Another seasoned participant of the bi-annual exhibition, Waseem arrived this time with an exquisite collection of hand-woven wool rugs and intricately designed cushions capturing the essence of Pakistan’s rich textile heritage. Expressing his satisfaction with the overwhelming response his products received, Waseem remarked, “I am absolutely thrilled with the sales figures this time around.”

As the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics exhibition drew to a close, Waseem had not only showcased the craftsmanship of Pakistani handicrafts to a global audience but also forged new connections and partnerships that would help take his business to new heights.

For Waseem, the journey of preserving and promoting traditional Pakistani textile crafts is far from over and Intertextile Shanghai remains a vital platform for his ongoing endeavors.