PMD warns of early onset of fog, smog due to less rains post monsoo

Director General, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Mahr Sahibzad Khan Friday indicated chances of less rainfall during the post monsoon period that may cause early onset of fog and smog in some regions of the country.

Addressing a presser at PMD, the DG PMD disclosed that overall a tendency for near normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country in the month of September.

Northeastern Punjab and Southeastern Sindh may get slightly above normal rainfall during September while daytime maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal over most parts of the country, he added.

During the first week of September, Sahibzad Khan said that rain with isolated heavy fall is expected in upper parts of the country from September 02-04. Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams and hill torrents and may trigger landslides.

Giving the overview of the last two months rain, he said that the country has witnessed 11 rain spells from July 01 till August 30 with overall 60 percent highest amount of rainfall.

He said that Sindh province has received the highest of 125 percent more than normal rainfall followed by 115 percent more rainfall recorded in Balochistan, 56 percent more in Punjab, 05 percent more in Gilgit Baltistan and one percent more in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However Azad Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 20 percent lesser rainfall than normal during these two months.

He said during the month of August, the country has received 137 percent more rainfall than usual with Sindh receiving 318 percent higher rainfall than usual. The Balochistan province received 239 percent more rainfall than normal, Punjab 111 percent, Gilgit Baltistan 58 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25 percent and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 10 percent more rainfall, he added.

Briefing about the current situation of reservoirs, Sahibzad Khan said that the Tarbela Dam has reached its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 ft.

He said the current water level in Mangla is 1219.00 ft out of the total conservation level of 1242.00 while the Rawal Dam has also reached its maximum conservation level of 1752.00 ft. In Simly Dam, the current water level is 2304.00 ft out of the total conservation level of 2315.00 ft while in Khanpur Dam, the water level is 1959.00 ft out of the maximum conservation level of 1982.00 ft, he added.