Information minister emphasises role of media in curbing Islamophobia

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that Islamophobia has become a menace at global level and highlighted the role of media in curbing the menace. He was addressing a gathering at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on the launching ceremony of the book titled “Do Muslims Scare You? A guide for Journalists” authored by Osama Bin Javaid, a journalist and member of Aljazeera Media Institute, currently visiting NUML. Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (Retd), on this occasion, emphasized the role of media in curbing Islamophobia as it is creating hatred against Muslims and destroying the social fabric of international community. The Minister said that it is need of the hour to control the rising tide of Islamophobia and the media can play key role in this regard. He commended the role of Aljazeera TV for playing a pivotal role in creating awareness about Islamophobia at global level.