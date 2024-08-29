PTI announces Minar-e-Pakistan power show on September 15

The PTI on Wednesday decided to stage the public gathering in Minar-e-Pakistan on September 15 (Sunday). PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub had submitted the application to the district administration to stage the power show. Meanwhile, the PTI had geared up to stage its public gathering in Islamabad on September 8 (Thursday). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will supervise the organising committee of the public gathering. Prominent among those who were part of the organising committee were Ali Asghar Khan, Bilal Ijaz, Taimur Malik, Shoaib Shaheen, and Aamir Mughal. Separately, the PTI founder filed on Tuesday a miscellaneous petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to meet with lawyers and political leaders. According to details, the petition, submitted through PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar. “According to the IHC’s February 26 ruling, six lawyers and six political leaders are allowed to visit the PTI founder twice a week,” said the statement.