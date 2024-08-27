Recognising remittances

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis play a crucial role in Pakistan’s economy and contribute about 10 per cent of the Gross National Product (GDP). It is safe to say such transactions are the largest source of foreign exchequer for our economy. The Asian Development Bank has rightly recognised these remittances as an important pillar of the economy and has suggested measures to make sending money to Pakistan more attractive for overseas Pakistanis.

Remittances are a constant source of growth for Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and help reduce the country’s trade deficit. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while many major economies around the world suffered, Pakistan saw an unexpected increase in remittances, keeping it safe from the devastating consequences of the deadly virus. This emerged as a positive development and significantly helped to reduce the impact of dwindling exports.

Overseas Pakistanis have always been appreciated for their contributions to the country. They are often referred to as “the pride of Pakistan” by the government. However, when it comes to addressing their problems, the ruling class often falls short. Many overseas Pakistanis face various types of fraud when dealing with matters back home. For instance, their properties are sometimes confiscated, making them hesitant to return to Pakistan. Those who do return often find themselves caught in legal troubles, which can be stressful and time-consuming.

One of the most common problems is obtaining a police character certificate, which is necessary for immigration to many countries, especially in Europe. This certificate is required for citizenship or permanent residency applications. In Pakistan, this system is managed both by the country’s embassies abroad and by provincial authorities within Pakistan.

However, when immigrants approach embassies for this certificate, they often face difficulties because the embassies claim they do not have a specific category for immigration. As a result, overseas Pakistanis must rely on someone in Pakistan to obtain the certificate on their behalf, which can lead to further complications and even fraud.

The solution to this problem is simple and does not require rocket science. With a little attention from the government, this issue can be easily resolved by adding an immigration category to the existing system in embassies. By addressing this and other issues, the government can make life easier for overseas Pakistanis, who play such a vital role in supporting the country’s economy. *