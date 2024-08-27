Hailie Jade Scott says she was brought to tears by two of Eminem’s songs

Some of Eminem’s new music has stirred strong emotions in his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

The 28-year-old has shared how she was impacted by the rapper and Jelly Roll’s new track “Somebody Save Me,” which depicts an alternate reality in which the rapper never got sober and missed family milestones. She also expressed her feelings about her dad and Skylar Grey’s song “Temporary,” a tribute to Hailie, which includes audio of her recorded when she was a baby.

“Speaking of things I watched this past week, which I guess I’ll say watched, but I refused to watch again-the ‘Somebody Save Me’ music video is out and I did watch the thing,” she said on the Aug. 23 episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast. “I don’t think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all.” Eminem, who celebrated 16 years of sobriety in April after battling addictions to alcohol and prescription drugs, included footage of Hailie in the music video for “Somebody Save Me.”

“Hailie, I’m so sorry I know I wasn’t there for your first guitar recital,” he raps on the track. “Didn’t walk you down the aisle / Missed the birth of your first child / Your first podcast, lookin’ down, sweetie.”

The musician, who joined Hailie at her wedding to Evan McClintock in May, continues, “I’m so proud of how you turned out / Sorry that I chose drugs and put ’em above you / Sorry that I didn’t love you enough to give ’em up / how the f–k do I not love you more than a pill? Lookin’ up to the ceilin’ from this floor, wonder will.”

Hailie said on the podcast, “Between that and ‘Temporary,’ OK, well, that I listened to and it broke me. I audibly sobbed I think for both songs, but especially ‘Temporary.'” On that track, Eminem raps about what Hailie’s life could be like after he dies.

“Yeah and you will get over me and move on,” the lyrics go. “You can play me on repeat on a song / But don’t you dare shed a tear, what’d I tell you? / ‘Straighten up, little soldier,’ them times when I held you / Jade, it’ll be okay, baby, I’m here, hey / I’m watching you right now, baby girl, I vow / I will protect you, your guardian angel.”

Hailie, one of Eminem’s and ex-wife Kim Scott’s three children, continued, “Watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job. Growing up, where I didn’t realise how bad things were, but now as an adult, in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. I think that’s why I get emotional so much, just thinking that that could have happened.”

Hailie said that while it was fun to see clips of herself and her siblings when they were younger in their dad’s music videos, she still gets emotional listening to his music at times. “The older I get,” she said, “the less I can listen to any of the songs.”