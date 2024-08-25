Punjab on Path of Progress

Recent decisions of the Punjab government are indicators of enhanced emphasis on public welfare. After taking the oath, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has allocated maximum energy to solving the problems confronted by the common masses.

This positive approach is playing a key role in diverting the course of politics from baseless verbosity to real public issues. Punjab is the most populous province of the country. In the past, the ruling party had entrusted the leadership of the province to a very lethargic personality, greatly disappointing the public. This unwise decision severely damaged the development projects and stalled welfare works in the province.

The decision of PML-N to appoint Maryam Nawaz as Chief Minister is proving to be correct. After taking the oath, the Chief Minister took effective measures to reduce the prices of wheat and bread. To improve the health sector, arrangements were made to provide medicines to patients at their doorsteps. Air ambulance initiative was introduced to transfer patients from far-flung areas to major hospitals.

These initial steps indicated the welfare priorities of the Punjab government. The rapid progress of development projects in Punjab, amidst the political bitterness, is a breath of fresh air for the weary public. The Punjab government has, in a short period, focused its attention on public welfare initiatives, practically manifesting its positive priorities.

The Chief Minister has been diligently engaged in public outreach since day one. Due to her public-oriented priorities, all provincial departments are efficiently operating to accomplish the ongoing projects. By making public welfare the focal point of governance, the Punjab government has successfully endeavoured to eliminate the negative trends prevalent in politics.

The Chief Minister’s interest in public welfare projects is appreciable and merits due replication by the rest of the political stakeholders in other provinces as well. The elected leadership in other provinces must focus diligently on fulfilling the fundamental duties concerning the specific promises made to the public in election season.

Recently announced relief to small consumers in electricity bills is another significant welfare step of the Punjab government to reduce the economic difficulties faced by the poor masses. Undue criticism of this difficult public decision from PPP leadership has added bitterness to the political environment.

Everyone knows that due to the careless policies of the previous government, the country’s economy is on a downslide and restoration of financial stability seems a far cry. The burden of electricity prices on the public has multiplied several times. While living within limited resources, the Punjab government has taken a difficult but courageous step and provided much-needed relief in electricity bills to the public.

After the elections, Punjab appears to be taking the lead in practical measures so far. In Sindh, the PPP government has also arranged briefings on public projects with great diligence. It would be better if all the ruling parties, realizing their responsibilities, adopt a positive approach of competition in good governance.

The PML-N is also required to continue making efforts to maintain this initial lead. Verbal duels and blame games with political opponents are neither in the interest of the country nor can they improve the government’s reputation among the public.

Restoration of stability in the country is only possible through sincere efforts leading to solving public problems with seriousness. It is not right to view such public initiatives through the lens of political biases. PPP and PTI should focus the energies of their provincial governments on solving public problems instead of fueling political conflicts. The Chief Minister has started the government with great confidence.

The recent inauguration of the “Apni Chat Apna Ghar” project clearly expresses the public-friendly priorities of the Punjab government. Continuation of public welfare-oriented policies is a must to regain the lost political stability.

All political forces should avoid triggering unnecessary hype for the sake of Pakistan. The Punjab government has laid focus on developmental projects and successfully diverted the course of politics from negative tendencies revolving around blame-game and character assassination.

This positive approach is a source of distress for those opportunistic elements whose politics revolve around lofty hollow claims and meaningless rhetoric. In past, the ruling party kept the public mesmerized with charming slogans and camouflaged the governance failure with loud accusations against political opponents.

Public trust in the state and politicians has been significantly shaken due to the deceptive and misleading manipulative policies of the ruling elite. Recent positive initiatives of the Punjab government are inviting all political forces to compete with each other in the field of public welfare instead of wasting energies in destructive manoeuvres.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com