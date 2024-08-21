Atletico twice fight back in Villarreal draw

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid shared an entertaining 2-2 draw with Villarreal as they began their La Liga campaign on Monday. The Rojiblancos revamped their squad over the summer after struggling to a fourth-place finish but had to settle for a point at Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica, twice coming from behind. Alvaro Morata, Stefan Savic, Memphis Depay and others have departed while Atletico brought in Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand, who all made their debuts. The latter two started on Spain’s east coast and Norwegian striker Sorloth netted what proved to be the goal to earn his team a point. “I think we played a good game, we had some individual areas where we have to improve, but as a group we were committed,” said Simeone. Villarreal took the lead through Arnaut Danjuma in the 18th minute with the forward starting his team’s La Liga opener after spells on loan at Tottenham and Everton.