Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s next visit, tours of Jinnah Hospital, NICVD, and NICHE would be arranged.

He emphasised on his party’s commitment to building similar hospitals in Lahore that provide free treatment to the public, if the PPP was elected into power from the province. At the inauguration of two modern wards and a CyberKnife at Jinnah Hospital Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto highlighted that some of Pakistan’s best hospitals are in Sindh. He criticised the media for negative portrayals of Pakistan and asserted that these hospitals exemplify good governance. He stressed that the Pakistan People’s Party is focused on tangible achievements, not just promises.

The CyberKnife machine, the only one of its kind in Pakistan, is now available for free thanks to a collaboration between the Patient Aid Foundation and the Sindh government, which has introduced a third CyberKnife machine. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also addressed the gathering, explaining that after the 18th Amendment, the three major hospitals were transferred to the Sindh government.

However, the federal government abruptly cut their budget. Although the Sindh government had previously allocated a budget, they later provided 1.9 billion rupees to these hospitals. Chief Minister Shah noted the significant increase in bed capacity from 2,000 to over 4,000, with Jinnah Hospital’s beds growing from over 1,100 to more than 2,200. He criticised the practice of allocating 40 to 50 percent of insurance to private institutions rather than focusing on strengthening public hospitals. Health Minister Azra Pechuho mentioned that the federal government had left Jinnah Hospital in poor condition, but since the Sindh government took over, progress has been made.

She highlighted a need for more senior doctors and professors and addressed the shortage of paramedical staff. The new CyberKnife ward is expected to benefit patients, offering free treatments and ensuring that health services in Sindh are provided impartially.