Punjab to purchase 3,000 new buses in major transport overhaul: Minister

Punjab Transport Minister, Bilal Akbar Khan on Friday announced a major upgrade to the province’s transport system, vowing the purchase of 3,000 new buses to improve public transportation. During a visit to the Attock General Bus Stand, Minister Bilal Khan emphasized the government’s commitment to providing quality travel experiences for passengers. He directed officials to enforce axle-load regulations, prohibit LPG cylinders in public transport and implement measures to reduce road accidents. Highlighting the government’s broader efforts to improve public services, Minister Khan mentioned initiatives like providing free solar systems to households with electricity consumption below 200 units and offering subsidized tractors to farmers. He stressed the government’s dedication to meeting the Chief Minister’s goals for enhanced public service delivery and citizen relief.