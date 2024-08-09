US envoy, Safron minister discuss matters related to Afghan refugees

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Armin Blome on Thursday called on Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and safron Engr Amir Muqam and discussed the matters related to the welfare of Afghan refugees, rehabilitation, and bilateral cooperation. During the meeting here, the minister expressed his gratitude for the long-standing cooperation of US with Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was combating successful war against terrorism and also rendered countless sacrifices in terms of human lives and economic losses. He said that more than 70,000 lives had been lost due to terrorism in Pakistan since 2001 and more than $150 billion in economic losses. Amir Muqam urged the international community to recognize Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism. He emphasized the need for the assistance of the United States and other international partners in the return of Afghan refugees. He emphasized on increasing US aid to host communities and efforts to create favorable conditions in Afghanistan for the return of refugees.