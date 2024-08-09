CBD, PHEC to set up world-class university campuses

In a landmark move to transform the region’s educational landscape, the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). This pivotal agreement signifies a major advancement toward establishing university campuses within the jurisdiction of CBD Punjab, with a particular focus on NSIT City. The MoU was signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Ahmed Janjua, Chairman Board of CBD Punjab Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, and Chairman of PHEC, Professor Dr. Shahid Munir. Director of Business Development CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, along with other senior officials of the authority, were also present at the occasion.

Under the terms of the MoU, PHEC will collaborate with CBD Punjab to provide essential guidance for setting up a university or university campus. The commission will ensure that the academic standards of the institution are maintained in accordance with both national and international benchmarks, offering necessary oversight and support.

The primary aim of this initiative is to establish a high-quality foreign university campus, which will enhance educational opportunities and foster a culture of research, innovation, and development within CBD Punjab. This venture is expected to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the region, creating a hub for academic excellence and intellectual growth.

Speaking on the occasion COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Ahmed Janjua, said, “This partnership with PHEC is a testament to our commitment to transforming Punjab into a global educational powerhouse. By establishing a world-class university campus, we aim to provide our youth with access to top-notch educational resources and opportunities, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic uplift of the region.”

Professor Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman of PHEC, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Our collaboration with CBD Punjab is a crucial step towards achieving our goal of promoting higher education in the province. We are dedicated to ensuring that the academic standards of the proposed university campus meet the highest national and international benchmarks. This initiative will not only enhance educational opportunities but also foster innovation and research that will drive the socio-economic development of Punjab.” The MoU also highlights the commitment of both parties to explore further opportunities for developing world-class educational institutions in Punjab. Through this strategic partnership, CBD Punjab and PHEC aim to create an environment conducive to learning, research, and innovation, thereby positioning Punjab as a leader in higher education.