‘No military interference in Imran meetings at jail’

The federal government has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the Ministry of Defence has strongly denied allegations of military interference in allowing visitors to meet the PTI founder, Imran Khan, at Adiala Jail. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has directed that the Defence Ministry’s letter be made part of the court record. Chief Justice Farooq presided over the hearing regarding the PTI founder’s request for unobstructed meetings with his lawyers. The petition sought to prevent alleged interference by military officers, specifically majors and colonels, in the visitation process at Adiala Jail. “This case concerns military interference at Adiala Jail,” stated advocate Shoaib Shaheen. Chief Justice Farooq inquired if the Defence Ministry’s report had been received. The Deputy Attorney General responded that the ministry has termed the PTI founder’s allegation as baseless. Advocate Shaheen noted that a copy of the Defence Ministry’s letter had not been included in the court record. The court remarked, “If there is nothing sensitive in it, the Defence Ministry’s response should be shown to the court and made part of the record. They must have sent a written reply to your letter, right?” The High Court adjourned the hearing of the case.