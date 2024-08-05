Skilled workforce key to economic growth: PFC CEO

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that trained skilled manpower on modern scientific lines is crucial for success and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Role of Skilled Manpower in Economic Growth’ here on Sunday, he said as world moves rapidly towards a economic based economy, the importance of a workforce equipped with advanced skills and scientific knowledge cannot be overstated. In Pakistan, fostering such talent is vital for economic development as it enhances the competitive edge, allowing it to innovate and improve efficiency in various industries. He said it supports the development of new technologies and industries, thereby diversifying the economy and reducing dependency on traditional sectors.He said we are confronting huge scarcity of skilled manpower in all sectors and technical colleges and institutes are lacking capacity to enroll required number of students meeting ever increasing demand of industrial sectors.