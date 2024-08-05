Reality Check

It is often incredibly easy to pin the blame of one’s own mistakes on others and expect neighbouring hawks to do the rest. What is brewing in South Asia these days in the wake of a widespread student protest is just that: unfounded allegations, a splash of inflammatory rhetoric and the usual buzzwords. Before others hop aboard the blame bandwagon and assume Pakistan is actively pursuing an alleged anti-Hasina movement in Dhaka, Bangladesh, it might be worth their time to take a quick peep at the ground realities. Contrary to some propaganda peddlers, Pakistan has little interest in interfering in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by supporting radical student protesters.

Firstly, it is essential to acknowledge that the student protests in Bangladesh are a result of genuine grievances against the quota system in jobs, which has been a long-standing issue in the country. The protests are not a sudden phenomenon, and it is unfair to attribute them solely to external interference. The Bangladesh government has even expressed willingness to hold talks with the students to resolve the issue. Are we to believe that Islamabad invested in a decade-old insurgency movement, holding its valuable “assets” on standby and squandering its resources because it wishes to see a new face at the helm of the affairs? Moreover, Pakistan has consistently maintained its stance against terrorism and extremism, as evident in its refusal to engage in talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Having experienced the brutal spillover of any form of extremism and how it has the potential to shake the very foundation of any country, it is highly unlikely that Pakistan would support radical elements in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, the same cannot be said about India’s keen interest in destabilising the neighbourhood. There’s irrefutable evidence that links RAW agents to supporting anti-state elements in not just Balochistan but even Iran.

To all those attributing the leaders of an organic student movement with the patronage of the Pakistan Mission in Dhaka, it is extremely crucial to first find concrete evidence that links the said leaders to Pakistan’s military before dabbling in speculation and hearsay.

It is also important to recognize the significant challenges faced by the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last year or so as she tried to seek legitimacy for her leadership. The much-touted economic growth and development saga has fallen on its face and the people appear exasperated by the income inequalities and her autocratic tendencies. The current crisis in Bangladesh is a complex issue, involving economic and social factors, and cannot be reduced to simplistic allegations of external interference

At the end of the day, it is absolutely essential to approach this issue with a nuanced understanding of the complexities involved and avoid perpetuating unsubstantiated claims. Bangladesh (and for this matter, even India) should prioritise working towards regional cooperation, rather than indulging in blame games and speculation.

The writer is a student.