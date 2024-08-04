Fruit & veg markets go digital

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu sought a special plan from the Punjab Information Technology Board for digitalization of fruit and vegetable markets of the province. Chairing a meeting on digitalization of markets under the vision of the provincial government for providing relief to the masses at the Agriculture House here on Saturday, the Secretary directed the Punjab Information Technology Board to submit a comprehensive plan for making vegetable and fruit markets digitalized. He said that initially, markets of six divisional headquarters would be digitalized through which the auction process of fruits and vegetables would be monitored digitally. He said that the auction of fruits and vegetables would be made on separate platforms. The Secretary Agriculture said that separate gates for entry and exit points at the markets would be set up for digital monitoring to proper check and balance. Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Faisal Yousaf, Special Secretary Agriculture Punjab Shehansha Faisal Azeem and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.