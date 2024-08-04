69 criminals of 18 gangs held with Rs 22m worth of stolen property

Organised Crime Unit (OCU) of CIA and Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) of Multan police arrested 69 criminals belonging to eighteen (18) gangs and recovered Rs 22 million worth of valuables during their anti-crime operations.

SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad told a news conference here Saturday that two important wings of police also ensured recovery of valuables including a tractor, nine (9) cars, three rickshaws, 28 motorcycles, 36 solar plates, eight mobile phones, and over Rs 3.3 million in cash. These valuables were returned to their actual owners today.

The operations also yielded recovery weapons including two Repeaters, a 44 bore Kalashanakov, and fourteen (14) 30 bore pistols.The OCU smashed 10 gangs by arresting 41 criminals and recovered valuables worth Rs 12.3 million while AVLS teams arrested 28 accused smashing eight (8) gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 9.8 million. Their commendable effort helped police resolve 135 cases, senior police officers said.