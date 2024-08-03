Import of 100,000MT urea approved

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet which approved the import of 100,000 Metric Tons (MT) urea.

The committee decided on a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production aimed at ensuring sufficient supplies of urea in the market.

“This will also ensure stability of prices of fertilizer during the cropping season,” a Finance Division news release said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Economic Affair Ahad Khan Cheema, Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, MD PASSCO, Chairman TCP, Federal Secretaries and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.