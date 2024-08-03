100 days, 60,000 complaints: Virtual women police station makes impact

On completion of 100 days of the Virtual Women Police Station, the Safe City released a performance report. The report showed that over 60,000 complaints were received from women across Punjab, including Lahore. Investigations were ongoing in 4,143 cases, and instructions had been issued to expedite 1,137 cases. The first information reports (FIRs) were registered in 4,083 cases based on women’s complaints. As many as 935 FIRs were registered for domestic disputes and 309 for harassment. Also, 460 FIRs were registered for sexual assault, 157 for attempted murder, nine for acid attacks, and 2,292 for other reasons. A total of 51,768 cases were resolved due to reconciliation between parties or other reasons. The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that women were receiving daily guidance from the Virtual Women Police Station. Guidance is being provided to women at all stages, from FIR registration to investigation and trial. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station at any time via the 15 helpline, the Women Safety App’s live chat feature, or the video call feature.