Dermot Mulroney joins ‘Chicago Fire’ for Season 13

The Righteous Gemstones, Prodigal Son, Shameless and My Best Friend’s Wedding actor Dermot Mulroney has joined the cast of Chicago Fire for Season 13.

The actor will play Chief Dom Pascal, an upbeat, competent Chicago Fire Department alum who has been working in Miami for the past decade and who is estranged from his wife.

Mulroney will fill the void left when Eamonn Walker, who played Chief Wallace Boden for all 12 previous seasons, exited the show.

The series also stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon. Season 13 is slated to premiere on CBS on Sept. 25.