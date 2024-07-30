‘Salman Khan’s film sets are like a resort’

Indian film actor Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood acting debut with Salman Khan-led ‘Jai Ho’, reveals the sets of the latter’s films are like a resort.

In a new interview, actor Daisy Shah spilt insights regarding the environment on the shoot of Salman Khan’s films and disclosed that the sets feel like ‘resorts’.

“In his vanity van, he has a huge tent, there are three tables with 10-15 chairs around them, and there’s another table where the food is laid out. It’s like a buffet system,” she said. “I remember snacking on flatbreads, and vada pavs, and sometimes there would be live pani puri and dosa counters.”

Notably, Shah shared the screen with Khan in Sohail Khan’s star-studded political drama ‘Jai Ho’.

The two went on to co-star in ‘Race 3’, along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem.

On the work front, Salman Khan will return to theatres with the much-anticipated ‘Sikandar’. The big-budgeted action thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.