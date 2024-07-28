USAID launches program for sustainable action in Sindh

The USAID’s flagship private sector health project, Frontier Health Markets (FHM) Engage, has launched the Youth Council for Sustainable Action in Sindh. The youth council aims to amplify youth voices and promote sustainable health practices, particularly in family planning services across Pakistan.

FHM Engage is a global cooperative agreement that provides technical assistance to support local actors to improve the ability of health markets to meet supply-side capacity gaps and consumer preferences, contributing to equitable provision of and access to high-quality family planning and other health services and products in mixed health systems.

As one of the core consortium partners of FHM Engage, Pathfinder International, renowned for its community-led health programs globally, brings expertise to ensure meaningful youth engagement in healthcare decision-making. “As the key implementer of the FHM Engage activity in Pakistan, Pathfinder International is proud to contribute to the launch of this initiative that empowers young people to actively shape interventions that enhance their health and overall well-being,” stated Madiha Latif, Country Director at Pathfinder International, Pakistan.