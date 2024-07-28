Down the Rabbithole

Swinging like a pendulum between the two extremes, PTI Founder Imran Khan has once again raised a demand for the military leadership to respect institutional neutrality, as enshrined in the constitution, and leave politics to politicians; umpteenthly undoing his previous sensational narrative (only animals can be neutrals). Now, there may not be anything fundamentally wrong with this banter because parliamentary democracies are supposed to function without any influence other than the mandate of the masses.

Quite interestingly, former prime minister has, on more than one occasion, eaten his own words by a very public inclination towards the establishment, either asking for their blessings or rejecting olive branches extended by other political parties. Ergo, the bottom line thunders that he is only interested in the much-talked-about platitudes if the barometer gives a favourable reading.

Given the long, dark shadows of rampant political instability, it would have been a pleasant surprise to see mainstream leaders talk about dialogue and reconciliation as opposed to fueling the flames of further discord. However, even more worrisome remains the perpetually seething fracture lines between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federation. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while expectedly toeing the party line, has yet to come up with a solid line of action that separates his politics from the avenue of governance. In a disturbing parallel to an ice-breaking attempt early on in the innings, he now shows little interest in working with the federation.

May it be due to questionable remarks on the performances of other provinces or airing the dirty laundry of the federal government in cryptic statements, the executive of the only province where PTI can show its capacity to deliver the people’s mandate does not have enough time on his hands to focus on skyrocketing inflation or the resolution of the power sector woes. Of course, there is also the fast-intensifying wave of scepticism within the party ranks that view CM Gandapur’s every move with suspicion. Is he really the front-line warrior or working hard to replace the party founder, chatter on the street wonders?

As for Mr Khan, it might be a good idea to accept that the clock cannot be turned back. The cast dye would find its way to haunt the double standards on every such utterance. Instead of going down the same rabbit hole over and over again, he might consider paying attention to other politicians. *