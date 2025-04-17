Saudi defense minister visits Iran to strengthen ties amid nuclear talks

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, made a significant visit to Tehran on Thursday. This marks the first time in decades that a senior Saudi royal has visited Iran. The trip aims to strengthen defense relations and enhance regional stability.

During his visit, Prince Khalid will meet Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s Armed Forces chief. They will discuss ways to improve defense cooperation and promote regional peace. This dialogue is crucial as both countries focus on stabilizing a tense Middle East.

The visit comes at a time when nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are intensifying. Both sides are working towards a new nuclear agreement. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel have threatened potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities if negotiations fail.

Despite their past conflicts, Saudi Arabia and Iran have started to improve relations in recent years. This visit highlights their efforts to manage interests in a volatile region. The discussions in Tehran this week will not only address military matters but also aim for broader regional peace.