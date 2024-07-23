Up to 25pc salary raise for KP govt employees approved

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has approved a 25 per cent increase in salaries for its public sector employees, effective from July 1, 2024. The provincial Finance Department issued a notification confirming the decision, which was approved by the provincial cabinet through a circulation summary.

The raise will be provided through an ad hoc relief allowance. For employees in grades 1 to 16, the salary increase will be 25% of their basic pay, while officers in grades 17 to 22 will receive a 20 per cent increase.

Initially, the (K-P) budget had allocated a 10% salary increase. However, following adjustments similar to those in other provinces and at the federal level, the increase has been raised to 25 per cent. The provincial assembly will need to amend the Finance Bill 2024 to formalise this adjustment.