Verstappen says he is no longer the leader of the pack

Max Verstappen conceded he is no longer leading the pack and feels as if he and Red Bull are “chasing” after he qualified third for the Hungarian Grand Prix behind McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The three-time world champion and series leader has claimed only one pole position in six Grands Prix as Red Bull’s grip on a substantial performance advantage has disintegrated and rival teams have drawn level or passed them. Verstappen has taken 40 pole positions in his career, but only one – in Austria – since dominating the early season races by taking seven in succession before his spell was broken by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the Monaco Grand Prix. “I love competition,” he said on Saturday. “But I like being on top of the competition. At the moment, I feel like we are chasing and having a few more difficult weekends. “I don’t back out of a fight, but it’s just a tricky situation I guess.”

In spite of his declining fortunes in qualifying, he has managed – without tangible support from struggling team-mate Sergio Perez – to remain a strong contender in races and starts Sunday’s contest with an 84-point lead ahead of Norris in the drivers’ title race.