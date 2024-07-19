Govt taking measures to privatize Discos

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari Friday said that present government was taking concrete measures to privatization of profit-making power distribution companies (Discos) which would reduce circular debt and reduce recurring losses to national exchequer.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained that the power sector in Pakistan is facing numerous challenges due to poor policies of past governments, adding, the power tariff for all consumers will go down after January. The Federal Minister further explained that the Management of Power Distribution Companies (Discos) will uphold the utmost diligence in keeping all financial records up-to-date and to meticulously compile detailed information pertaining to the company’s assets.

Responding to a query, he said Pakistan cannot afford a loss of 500 to 600 billion rupees in the power sector and we have to improve the performance of power distribution companies to control losses.

The government is also committed for a zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft thus underscores its unwavering dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent power distribution system, he added.