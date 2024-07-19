Pakistani prisoners in Sri Lanka to return home within 7 days: Naqvi

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Chandra Srivijay Gunaratne on Friday met Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi and discussed issues of mutual interest including the release of Pakistani nationals imprisoned in Sri Lanka .

Both sides agreed to expedite the necessary steps for the release of Pakistani nationals imprisoned in Sri Lanka jails within 7 days.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner, Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Chandra Srivijay Gunaratne assured all possible support in this regard.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner for his support in facilitating the repatriation process.

“All necessary steps are being finalized to ensure the swift return of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Sri Lanka, ” he said. In addition to the prisoner repatriation, the meeting also discussed anti-narcotics and border security issues. Naqvi emphasized the need to further develop mutual relations and promote cooperation in counter-narcotics and border security.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka’s relations with Pakistan, highlighting the strengthening of ties between the two nations over time.

This breakthrough marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic efforts between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan has come forward to sponsor the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka, where they have been stuck for several years.

This philanthropic move has been hailed as a major breakthrough in the efforts to bring back these prisoners, who were facing difficulties in paying their expenses and fines.

According to sources, the Ministry of Interior had been in touch with Sri Lankan authorities for the past three months to facilitate the release of Pakistani prisoners. However, the process was delayed due to financial constraints. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s announcement has now removed this hurdle, and the prisoners will be able to return home once the necessary procedures are completed.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his gratitude to Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for taking personal interest in the release of prisoners. “Your good work is a breath of fresh air for Pakistani prisoners and their families,” he said.

This humanitarian gesture by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has been widely appreciated, and is seen as a ray of hope for the prisoners and their families. The repatriation process is expected to be completed soon, reuniting the prisoners with their loved ones.