Pakistan Single Window to replace aging WeBOC

In line with view to make Gwadar a modern logistic hub, the government has embarked on replacing the aging WeBOC (Web-based One Custom System) with Pakistan Single Window (PSW). A state-of-the-art customs digital management system in Gwadar custom mechanism is being enforced. It aims to optimize high-tech modern automation, standardization and harmonization of all logistic workouts and services related to land, air and sea routes, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. The Single Window arrangement will connect with the Customs, banking channels and other institutions to increase efficiency and reduce the time taken for processing in various departments. With the initiative, WeBOC’s thousands of registered users i.e. businesses, government departments including Anti-Narcotic Force, Engineering Development Board, State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Climate Change, Railways, Income Tax Department, Provincial Motor Registering Authorities, Commercial Banks, will be incorporated into Pakistan Single Window. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official told Gwadar Pro that strategic move is aimed at upgrading and transforming the core functions of Pakistan Customs through comprehensive Business Process Mapping & Re-engineering.