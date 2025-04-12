“A nation’s strength lies not just in its soil, but in the hearts of those who carry its memory across oceans.”

For too long, Pakistan’s diaspora has been the nation’s silent lifeline, sending billions in remittances, advocating for the homeland abroad, and clinging to roots stretched thin by distance and time. Now, with the Overseas Pakistan Convention 2025, the government is finally stepping up to turn this one-sided relationship into a partnership. While voices of skepticism exist, the government positions this initiative as a strategic effort to foster collaboration between the state and its overseas citizens.

The convention, the first of its kind in Pakistan’s history, is no mere photo op. It’s a structured effort to honor the 9 million overseas Pakistanis who’ve kept the economy afloat during crises. These are the nurses in London hospitals, the engineers in Dubai’s skyscrapers, and the entrepreneurs, who’ve all worn the label of “heroes” quietly. Now, the state isn’t just thanking them; it’s inviting them to shape policy. Over 20 ministries and departments, from housing to immigration, will set up stalls to directly address grievances, hear suggestions, and fast-track solutions. This isn’t symbolism. It’s a practical blueprint for progress.

Detractors, particularly a vocal fringe of anti-state propagandists, claim the event is a “publicity stunt.” But let’s dissect that. If the government wanted cheap publicity, it wouldn’t ask attendees to cover their own travel and lodging. It wouldn’t encourage them to stay in ancestral homes, reconnecting with communities they’ve supported for years. This isn’t exploitation, it’s empowerment. Overseas Pakistanis are not victims here; they’re savvy individuals choosing to invest their time and resources because they believe in the potential of this initiative.

Diaspora communities aren’t naive. They’ve navigated visa queues, workplace discrimination, and cultural alienation abroad. They know a PR move when they see one. Yet many are still coming. Why? Because for every skeptic shouting “waste of time!”, there’s a father in Karachi hoping his son in Dubai might finally feel his country wants more from him than monthly remittances.

This convention is designed to be different. By institutionalizing it as an annual event, the government is creating a permanent feedback loop. Ministries will be held accountable year after year, their performance measured by whether last year’s complaints became this year’s resolved cases. Sustainability, not spectacle, is the goal.

As for the negativity peddled by a handful of YouTubers and keyboard warriors, it’s worth asking: Who benefits from undermining an event that could actually deliver change? Overseas Pakistanis are adults capable of deciding where to spend their time and money. Many are attending not out of blind faith, but because they see a rare chance to hold the system accountable. If the state fails them, they’ll be the first to demand answers. But to preemptively dismiss this initiative is to dismiss the diaspora’s own agency, and their right to hope.

To the government’s credit, this convention reflects a mature understanding of modern statecraft. In a world where diasporas shape global opinion and economies, Pakistan cannot afford to treat its overseas citizens as an afterthought. This is about more than resolving land disputes or tax issues. It’s about rebuilding trust, fostering patriotism, and creating a unified vision for the future.

The Overseas Pakistan Convention 2025 won’t fix every problem overnight. But it’s a start, a long-overdue handshake between a nation and its scattered sons and daughters. To the critics: instead of sowing doubt, why not believe on the state & appreciate its efforts. And to overseas Pakistanis: your homeland is listening. Speak loudly.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer & Columnist. She can be reached at: rakhshandamehtab @gmail.com